1,629 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,436 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.23. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

