20,082 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,082 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,962,330 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

