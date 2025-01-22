2,724 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after purchasing an additional 300,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,567,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,668,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,386,000 after acquiring an additional 549,569 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,584,000 after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,300,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,582,000 after acquiring an additional 120,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.32.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

