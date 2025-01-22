30,802 Shares in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $616.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

