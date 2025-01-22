3,404 Shares in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGE Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in MGE Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.76. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

