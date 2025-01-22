6,870 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

