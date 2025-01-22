8,642 Shares in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.18% of Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Quantum Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $0.25) on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum

In related news, CFO Kenneth P. Gianella sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $53,056.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,738.08. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 6,505 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $28,817.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,185.13. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,490 shares of company stock valued at $316,162. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

