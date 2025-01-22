9,455 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2,104.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,613,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,620,000 after buying an additional 3,449,395 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,107,000 after purchasing an additional 975,045 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,211,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 531,305 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $9,815,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 21.2% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,787,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 312,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.