Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Investec cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.91. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

