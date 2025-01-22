Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

