Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $41,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.12.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

