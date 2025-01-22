Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,964 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

