Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.23.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

