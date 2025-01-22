Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Snowflake by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,550,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $173.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.12. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,489.20. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,904 shares of company stock valued at $62,545,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

