Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASE Technology stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

