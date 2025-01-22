Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.35 to $6.35 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.86.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.06.

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.