Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $107,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.