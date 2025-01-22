Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $53,238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,431,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Mattel by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

