Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 23,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $2,309,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 54,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -17.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

