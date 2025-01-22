Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,627 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHG stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

