Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,648,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the second quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $264.25. The firm has a market cap of $740.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

