Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $197,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 104.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Newell Brands by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,075.84. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -46.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

