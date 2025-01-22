Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDS stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

