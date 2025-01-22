Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Up 1.5 %

CRH opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.