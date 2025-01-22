Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5,780.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,507 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 949.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 467,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,303,000 after purchasing an additional 423,204 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 378.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 498,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,382,000 after buying an additional 394,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,630,000 after purchasing an additional 287,939 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 646.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 323,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,585.96. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $554,618.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,798.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 5.4 %

SKX opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

