Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 935 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 760.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 698,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,972,000 after acquiring an additional 617,566 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 122.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,003,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,382,000 after acquiring an additional 551,500 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,149,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 245,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.54 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $287.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total transaction of $1,741,168.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,972 shares in the company, valued at $67,905,566.04. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $1,028,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 224,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,599,096.20. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,240 shares of company stock valued at $64,788,465 in the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

