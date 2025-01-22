Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $3,042,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $372.81 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.30. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

