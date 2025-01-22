Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.89.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $350.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

