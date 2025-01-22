Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $18,435,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,732,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 85.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 395,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 182,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,615,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

