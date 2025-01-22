Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $219.17 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.37 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $734.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,689.33. This represents a 21.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $234.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.53.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

