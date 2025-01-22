Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,680 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $954,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $367,789,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $193,727,000 after buying an additional 420,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 940,942 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,969,000 after buying an additional 206,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 863,899 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $124,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.68.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,334.89. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,897.70. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,637,660. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

