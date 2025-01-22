Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 44,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,710 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after buying an additional 492,467 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 964,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after buying an additional 110,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in FOX by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 663,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,352 shares of company stock worth $20,822,072. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra restated a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

