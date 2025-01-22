Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Robert Half by 17.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,687,000 after purchasing an additional 231,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 136.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Robert Half by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RHI opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

