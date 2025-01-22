Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 234 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,548,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,179,000 after buying an additional 68,579 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MetLife by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,238,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,735,000 after acquiring an additional 608,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,239,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,208,000 after purchasing an additional 112,491 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

