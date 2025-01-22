Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE stock opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $176.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

