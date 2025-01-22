Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 108.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $110.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

