Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 675.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at $129,309,848.44. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of WSM opened at $209.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $210.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.79.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.97%.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
