Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 675.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at $129,309,848.44. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $209.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $210.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.