Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $418.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $233.95 and a 1 year high of $419.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.25.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

