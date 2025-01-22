Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,918,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,356.81 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,058.35 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,276.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,307.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,525 shares of company stock worth $108,692,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

