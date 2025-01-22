Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,070,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,361,000 after buying an additional 248,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total transaction of $76,932.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,674.76. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,515,291.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,937,625.94. The trade was a 9.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,800 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $246.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.76 and a 200-day moving average of $241.56. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.28 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.44.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

