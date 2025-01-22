Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $422.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.52 and a 200 day moving average of $384.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.93 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

