Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $221,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,626 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MasTec by 46.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average is $125.25. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 143.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,159,310. This represents a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080,300. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,089. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

