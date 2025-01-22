Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.87.

NYSE:BURL opened at $289.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.46 and a 200-day moving average of $268.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $145,181.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,121.59. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

