Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 38.8% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,763 shares of company stock worth $893,665 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $436.36 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.06 and a 200-day moving average of $511.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

