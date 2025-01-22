Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

