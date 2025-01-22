Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 4.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Shares of AEM opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.