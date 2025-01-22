Alex Ball Sells 20,000 Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$241,600.00.
Alex Ball also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Alex Ball sold 30,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 6.1 %
AYA stock opened at C$11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.70. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.40 and a 12 month high of C$19.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
