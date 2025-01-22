Alex Ball Sells 20,000 Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$241,600.00.

Alex Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Alex Ball sold 30,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 6.1 %

AYA stock opened at C$11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.70. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.40 and a 12 month high of C$19.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cormark cut Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.