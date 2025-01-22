Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.47.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.