Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

