Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.85.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

